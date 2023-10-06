New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon is at her career's all-time high! With multiple big projects in the pipeline, the actress recently became a recipient of the National Award for her performance in 'Mimi'. The actress was recently a guest speaker for a news conclave in Mumbai. The actress shared her thoughts about films, National Award, success, becoming an entrepreneur, in a session titled Woman on Top: The Outsider on surviving and thriving in Bollywood.

The actress opened up about the moment when she got to know about the national award win, and how her family reacted on it. She revealed, "I want to share what that moment was like. It was probably, by far, the most huge moment in my life and a moment I will always remember. I was actually in a meeting at home. I was getting a call from an unknown number, which was a Delhi number and I usually don't pick up calls in the middle of a meeting. I asked my agent to take the call. He asked me to come aside and it was Mr Anurag Thakur, who personally called me and congratulated me that I had won the award for 'Mimi' as the Best Actress."

Opening up about her parents' reaction, Kriti said, "I remember I was very overwhelmed and I didn't know how to react. I thanked him, kept the phone down and I said I need to go and tell my parents. I paused the meeting and ran down to find my parents. I saw my father sitting, my sister was working out and my mother wasn't at home. I was so restless and I told my dad that I have the National Award and he just stood up [in shock]. He was all teary-eyed and hugged me. My sister ran back to home and she gave me a sweaty hug."

Revealing her mother's reaction, Kriti said, "I called my mom and she was at a salon for a hair wash and she was at the hair wash basin like that and I called her up and said 'Mom, I won the National Award'. And she is like 'Aise toh nahi kar diya kisi ne? Are you sure? Sach mein?' I had to tell her that I got a call from the Ministry. She came home with wet hair and she came almost dancing to me and hugged me and that feeling, what I saw in my parents' eyes, there is no bigger award than that. The feeling of pride.. I don't think I have seen that in their eyes, that clearly, almost oozing out. I don't get teary-eyed so fast in these moments and I was very emotional. It was just a celebratory moment."

From an engineering college in Delhi to a national award winner, Kriti's journey in the industry is nothing short of an inspiration. The actress is now in the top league of Bollywood, and is one of the most sought-after actresses.

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her debut productional venture, 'Do Patti' in Dehradhun. She also is awaiting the release of her action film, 'Ganapath' opposite Tiger Shroff.