Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon unveils her first look from surrogacy drama 'Mimi'

Actor Kriti Sanon, on Friday, surprised her fans by sharing her first look from her most anticipated movie 'Mimi'.

Kriti Sanon unveils her first look from surrogacy drama &#039;Mimi&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon, on Friday, surprised her fans by sharing her first look from her most anticipated movie 'Mimi'. Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a motion poster of the film, wherein she is seen having a baby bump.

"Nothing like what you`re expecting," reads the tagline on the poster.

Kriti also shared that she will announce some interesting details about the film in July.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

"This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned," she added.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Mimi' is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film `Mala Aai Vhhaychy!` (2011). In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother. For her role, Kriti had to put on 15 kilos.

Actors Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi are also a part of the movie.

