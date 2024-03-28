Kriti Sanon Unveils The Biggest Ticket Booking Poster At Indore With 50 Trainee Air Hostesses

New Delhi: With one day left for the grand theatrical release of 'Crew', the audience's excitement is at its peak to watch this commercial family entertainer of the year. The rising buzz for the film is evident in the fact that the entire nation has delved into the fervor of 'Crew' and the lead actresses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Amidst the rising buzz, actress Kriti Sanon visited Indore to promote her highly anticipated film 'Crew'.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon will be seen as air hostesses in 'Crew' in one frame for the first time. Kriti Sanon promoted the film in Indore with a theme that resonates with the film's subject. The actress interacted with the 50 air hostesses who are right now in their training session and also unveiled the biggest ticket booking poster during the promotions event. The actress also shared exciting details about the Crew with the fans and the audience.

With the advance booking for the film being opened in nationwide cinemas, the audience's enthusiasm is growing to watch the year's most amusing and enjoyable ride on the big screen.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with "Crew." Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024.