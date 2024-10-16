Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Completes 26 Years: Karan Johar Celebrates With A Heartfelt Tribute

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji starrer ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ completed 26 years of its release on October 16, 2024.

To celebrate the milestone, Karan Johar took to his social media handles to share a special video along with a heartfelt note. The 1998 romantic drama left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, becoming an instant success and remaining one of the most beloved films in Bollywood history. On Wednesday, KJo shared a video montage featuring some iconic and behind-the-scenes moments from the sets.

Alongside the clip, the filmmaker wrote, “Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink head bands, summer camp with only dancing involved, wishing on toota taaras, cheating in basketball, dosti that turns into pyaar and characters that live through time and beyond!!.” Karan added, “To my first film as a director. To the best cast & crew on set. To taking that feeling of day one and keeping it alive....26 years later!.” His post received love from fans and celebrities alike. ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles, with Salman Khan in a memorable extended cameo.

The film was a massive success, winning several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film. It also earned eight Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Karan Johar, Best Actor for Shah Rukh, and Best Actress for Kajol.

Rani Mukerji, despite being a newcomer, left a significant mark with her portrayal of Tina, earning the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. Shah Rukh and Kajol’s chemistry in the film was indeed one of the main highlights.

Having already been a hit pair in previous films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, their on-screen magic captivated audiences once again. As ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ completes 26 years, fans across the world are revisiting the film, cherishing the memories, and celebrating the impact it continues to have on Indian cinema.