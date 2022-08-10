NewsEntertainmentMovies
Laal Singh Chaddha: Amid controversies, fans trend hashtag 'Better than the original'

Fans trend hashtag 'Better than the original' in support of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is set to release on 11th August 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been embroiled in controversies ever since it was announced. While hashtags like Boycott ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been trending for quite a few days now, ardent fans of Aamir Khan took to Twitter to share their love for his acting. His fans started the trend Hashtag Better than the original in support of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks starrer American film ‘Forrest Gump’.  

‘It's excited to watch How Lal Singh Chaddha is going to fill the audience in theatre!!’, commented a user in favour of the film.  

Fans also praised Aamir Khan’s acting skills and shared how they have missed his presence on the silver screen. ‘Waiting for Aamir Khan on big screen after 4 years,’ commented one user. ‘Everyone likes to watch Aamir Khan because his acting was amazing,’ added another user.  

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was panned for being a cheap copy of the classic masterpiece. Not only this, actor Aamir Khan was called an anti-nationalist for a comment his ex-wife Kiran Rao made on the issue of intolerance back in 2015.  

Earlier today, Aamir Khan had also visited Golden Temple in Amritsar with co-star Mona Singh to seek blessings for the success of the film. 

Earlier, director Advait Chandan had called out people on Instagram for accusing Aamir Khan of getting paid trolls for publicising the film.  

Helmed by Advait Chandan, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on 11th August 2022. It will clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the box office.

laal singh chaddhaAamir khanboycott laal singh chaddhaBoycott Laal Singh Chaddha controversy

