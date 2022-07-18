NewsEntertainmentMovies
CHIRANJEEVI

Laal Singh Chaddha: Chiranjeevi introduces Kareena Kapoor Khan as Aamir Khan's girlfriend Rupa

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 08:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Laal Singh Chaddha: Chiranjeevi introduces Kareena Kapoor Khan as Aamir Khan's girlfriend Rupa

NEW DELHI: Bollywood Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is constantly winning hearts much before its release. While the film has made a special place in the mind of the audience it's exciting to see that the megastar Chiranjeevi introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan as 'Laal Singh Chaddha's girlfriend 'Rupa'.

Taking to his social media Chiranjeevi shared a post with a beautiful poster of the film and introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan as 'Laal Singh Chaddha's girlfriend 'Rupa'. He further added the caption, "Introducing Rupa from #LaalSinghChaddha #Rupa #KareenaKapoorKhan #AamirKhan @AKPPL_Official  @Viacom18Studios @chay_akkineni #11August22Release."

"Introducing 'Laal Singh Chaddha' girlfriend 'Rupa' ... their relationship is in one word 'Muddappu-Avocata'."

Moreover, recently the first music video of Kahani Song from the album of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has come out and it is garnering immense love from the masses. 

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on August 11, 2022.

Live TV

ChiranjeeviKareena Kapoor Khanlaal singh chaddhaRupaKareena Kapoor Khan picsAamir Khan ProductionsKiran Rao

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022