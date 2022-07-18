NEW DELHI: Bollywood Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is constantly winning hearts much before its release. While the film has made a special place in the mind of the audience it's exciting to see that the megastar Chiranjeevi introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan as 'Laal Singh Chaddha's girlfriend 'Rupa'.

Taking to his social media Chiranjeevi shared a post with a beautiful poster of the film and introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan as 'Laal Singh Chaddha's girlfriend 'Rupa'. He further added the caption, "Introducing Rupa from #LaalSinghChaddha #Rupa #KareenaKapoorKhan #AamirKhan @AKPPL_Official @Viacom18Studios @chay_akkineni #11August22Release."

"Introducing 'Laal Singh Chaddha' girlfriend 'Rupa' ... their relationship is in one word 'Muddappu-Avocata'."

Moreover, recently the first music video of Kahani Song from the album of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has come out and it is garnering immense love from the masses.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on August 11, 2022.

