Laal Singh Chaddha memes flood Twitter, check out hilarious jokes on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer!
After watching the movie, the trolls have become active once again and social media has flooded with hilarious memes.
- Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer family drama 'Laal Singh Chaddha' released in theaters on August 11th clashing with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan.'
Even before the release of the film, the demand for its boycott was in full flow. Along with this, now the information about getting caught in its legal battle has also come to the fore.
After watching the movie, the trolls have become active once again and social media has flooded with hilarious memes. Take a look at the best ones:
Tom Hanks to Aamir Khan after watching#laalsinghchadda
PC : @SirThasoor pic.twitter.com/s08ol9OSDG — BHK (@_B_H_K) August 11, 2022
looking at #laalsinghchadda and #rakshabandhan advance bookings pic.twitter.com/8bLGP30VSM — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) August 10, 2022
Me comparing scenes from Forest gump while watching Laal Singh Chadda pic.twitter.com/l1OGbJ7bdq — a1.axsh (@chai_suttaaa) August 12, 2022
aamir khan reading laal singh chadda reviews be like: pic.twitter.com/sc0cB3ugbn— αdil (@ixadilx) August 11, 2022
Bollywood superstars reviewing Laal Singh Chadda be like pic.twitter.com/YpqVtlcU1d — a1.axsh (@chai_suttaaa) August 12, 2022
Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the Hindi remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump'. Kareena Kapoor Khan can also be seen in the lead role along with Mr. Perfectionist in the film.
South actor Naga Chaitanya has also made his Bollywood debut with this film.
