NewsEntertainmentMovies
LAAL SINGH CHADDHA

Laal Singh Chaddha memes flood Twitter, check out hilarious jokes on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer!

After watching the movie, the trolls have become active once again and social media has flooded with hilarious memes.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer family drama 'Laal Singh Chaddha' released in theaters on August 11th clashing with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan.'
  • After watching the movie, the trolls have become active once again and social media has flooded with hilarious memes.

Trending Photos

Laal Singh Chaddha memes flood Twitter, check out hilarious jokes on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer!

New Delhi: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer family drama 'Laal Singh Chaddha' released in theaters on August 11th clashing with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan.'

Even before the release of the film, the demand for its boycott was in full flow. Along with this, now the information about getting caught in its legal battle has also come to the fore. 

After watching the movie, the trolls have become active once again and social media has flooded with hilarious memes. Take a look at the best ones:

 

 

 

 

 

Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the Hindi remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump'. Kareena Kapoor Khan can also be seen in the lead role along with Mr. Perfectionist in the film. 

South actor Naga Chaitanya has also made his Bollywood debut with this film.

Live Tv

laal singh chaddhaLaal singh chaddha memesAamir khanKareena KapoorLaal Singh Chaddha box office collection

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022