हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
laal singh chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha trailer out: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's film is all heart and happy tears

'Laal Singh Chaddha', which also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni, has been shot at multiple picturesque locations across India. With the film, Aamir and Kareena have reunited on-screen 13 years after the 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.

Laal Singh Chaddha trailer out: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor&#039;s film is all heart and happy tears

MUMBAI: The trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was released on Sunday during the second strategic timeout of the IPL finale`s first innings. The trailer showcases Aamir playing the titular character of a slow-witted person with a childlike optimism.

The film, which also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni, has been shot at multiple picturesque locations across India. With the film, Aamir and Kareena have reunited on-screen 13 years after the 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.

Watch the trailer of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' below:

The film, in the making for 14 years, has been officially adapted for the Indian audience from the 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump', and features the original screenplay by Eric Roth adapted by 'Delhi 6' actor Atul Kulkarni.

Advait Chandan, who had previously directed the commercially successful and critically acclaimed 2017 Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao production, 'Secret Superstar', will be helming 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is slated to arrive in cinemas on August 11, 2022.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
laal singh chaddhaLaal Singh Chaddha trailerAamir khanKareena KapoorIPL 2022 finaleLaal Singh Chaddha release
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut heads to Delhi for recce of 'Emergency', a film on Indira Gandhi

Must Watch

PT12M24S

Punjabi singer Sidhu MooseWala shot dead