New Delhi: The Box Office battle of two big superstars Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar saw their massive projects - Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan face-to-face on big screens. While the audience has surely given out their verdict, critics seem to be liking one more than the other.

Let's see what the DAY 2 business of Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan looks like. According to noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Raksha Bandhan's numbers declined on the second day. He wrote: #RakshaBandhan declines on Day 2... National chains remain extremely low... Mass belt is driving its biz... 2-day total is underwhelming... Needs to have a miraculous turnaround from Sat-Mon... Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr. Total: ₹ 14.60 cr. #India biz.

South film critic Ramesh Bala shared: #LaalSinghChaddha drops nearly 40% on Day 2.. (A working day - Friday) Early Estimates ₹ 7 Cr Nett..

Therefore, it means Laal Singh Chaddha total collections stand Rs 19 crore and Raksha Bandhan earned Rs 14 crore in domestic markets respectively.

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA RELEASE

Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks has received a warm reception from fans. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

It has been helmed by Advait Chandan with a screenplay by Atul Kulkarni.

RAKSHA BANDHAN RELEASE

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth, who play Akki's on-screen sisters.