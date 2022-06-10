NEW DELHI: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen first time together in a Luv Ranjan film. The stars are currently in Spain, shooting for the film and recently, a video of the duo filming a sequence in water has emerged on social media and is being widely shared.

Looking at the video, it seems that Ranbir and Shraddha are filming a romantic sequence for the Luv Ranjan's directorial. For the shoot, Shraddha stepped up in a bikini and let her hair loose whereas a shirtless Ranbir is seen flaunting his ripped body. The clip shows the two actors exchanging glances as he walks up to her in the water. The clip also shows a few other people dancing nearby. Several fan clubs of actors also shared the video on social media claiming that the duo is shooting a song sequence in Spain. "A shirtless Ranbir scene after sooo looong! He looks in great shape," comments a fan.

Take a look at the latest video of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from their upcoming film here:

Only recently, Ranbir and Shraddha were seen rehearsing a dance sequence on the film sets in Spain. A choreographer is seen teaching some dance moves to Ranbir and Shraddha, who is dressed in a sunshine yellow short dress. Ranbir Kapoor is wearing a tie-dye shirt paired with white pants. Fans couldn't keep calm over the clipping and it has been widely circulated on social media.

This Luv Ranjan directorial is reportedly a romantic-comedy, also starring Dimple Kapadia in a key role. Producer Boney Kapoor will be making his acting debut in this venture and will reportedly be seen playing Ranbir's father in the film. The untitled film is slated for release in 2023.

It has been reported that Ranbir and Shraddha have been shooting for the film for quite some time now. In fact, Ranbir was shooting for the film even at the time he was getting married to Alia Bhatt. The film was first announced in 2019.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', co-starring now wife, Alia Bhatt. The fiction also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Apart from 'Brahmastra', he also has 'Shamshera' and 'Animal' in the pipeline.

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor, apart from Luv Ranjan's untitled next comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor, bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series, she has a project with director Pankaj Parashar titled 'Chaalbaaz In London', which has high chances of releasing this very year.

