New Delhi: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen first time together in a Luv Ranjan film. The stars are currently in Spain, shooting for the film and recently, a dance sequence clipping from the sets has gone viral.

In the viral dance video, the choreographer can be seen teaching the moves to Ranbir and Shraddha, who is dressed in a sunshine yellow short dress. Ranbir Kapoor is wearing a tie-dye shirt paired with white pants. Fans couldn't keep calm over the clipping and it has been widely circulated on social media.

This Luv Ranjan movie is reportedly a romantic comedy, also starring Dimple Kapadia. Producer Boney Kapoor will be making his acting debut in this venture and it is slated to hit the screens next year.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, co-starring now wife, Alia Bhatt. The fiction also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Apart from Brahmastra, he also has Shamshera and Animal in the pipeline.