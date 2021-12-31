हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Liger

Liger first glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda introduced as deadly MMA fighter, watch video

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, the film 'Liger' also stars Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Vishu Reddy.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda's first glimpse from 'Liger' was unveiled on Friday. The makers unleashed the look on the occasion of New Year`s eve and introduced the star as an underdog who emerges from the slums.

Vijay kicks off, as the champion of Mixed Martial Arts.

The first glimpse of `Liger` begins with an MMA commentator introducing Vijay as "The boy from India, the slumdog from the streets of Mumbai, and the chaiwala..Liger".

 

Also, the clip hints at the backdrop of `Liger`, Vijay, who is introduced as the `chai wala`.

In the video, the 32-year-old actor is seen walking on the streets of Mumbai, along with his mother, played by actress Ramya Krishnan.

Watch the first look here:

 

