Liger first glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda introduced as deadly MMA fighter, watch video

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda's first glimpse from 'Liger' was unveiled on Friday. The makers unleashed the look on the occasion of New Year`s eve and introduced the star as an underdog who emerges from the slums.

Vijay kicks off, as the champion of Mixed Martial Arts.

The first glimpse of `Liger` begins with an MMA commentator introducing Vijay as "The boy from India, the slumdog from the streets of Mumbai, and the chaiwala..Liger".

Also, the clip hints at the backdrop of `Liger`, Vijay, who is introduced as the `chai wala`.

In the video, the 32-year-old actor is seen walking on the streets of Mumbai, along with his mother, played by actress Ramya Krishnan.

Watch the first look here: