Liger shoot: Vijay Deverakonda enjoys LA sunset with Ananya Panday, see pic

New Delhi: South star Vijay Deverakonda on Sunday (November 29) gave a glimpse of his LA schedule for 'Liger' co-starring Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson on Instagram. The actor had shared a picture of him posing with Ananya Panday, Puri Jagannadh, and actress Charmmekaur posing against a beautiful sunset.

In the picture, Vijay was seen wearing a white graphic T-shirt and a black jacket. On the other hand, Ananya had worn stylish zebra-printed co-ords and looked stunning.

He had captioned the picture with a "Hello from LA."

Take a look at his post:

The crew for 'Liger' recently completed their Las Vegas schedule and have now kickstarted the shoot in Los Angeles.

The makers of the film unveiled the first look poster of legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson, on the special occasion of Diwali, November 4.

For the unversed, boxing legend Mike Tyson is making his Bollywood debut with 'Liger', which features Ananya and Vijay in the lead roles. The professional boxer, who hogged worldwide headlines when he became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at the age of 20, is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time.

'Liger' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie paused its shoot.

The film was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but was also postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.

