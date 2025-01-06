Loveyapa Trailer Starring Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor To Be Launched By Aamir Khan On THIS Date!

New Delhi: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming film Loveyapa has been eagerly awaited by audiences. With the release of its title track, the excitement among viewers has elevated to the next level, receiving heaps of praise from both celebrities and fans across the board. This has further heightened anticipation to see more from the film. Interestingly, Aamir Khan is set to launch the teaser of Loveyapa on 10th of January 2025.

A source close to the film says, "Following the first successful release of Loveyapa's title track, the teaser of the film is now ready for its launch. Aamir Khan will unveil the teaser on the 10th of January 2025. Further details about the launch are yet to be revealed."

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages.