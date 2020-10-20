हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ludo

Ludo is unlike any film I have made before: Anurag Basu

'Ludo' is an anthology dark comedy and is scheduled to launch on November 12.

Ludo is unlike any film I have made before: Anurag Basu
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@/netflix_in

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Basu says directing the upcoming multi-starrer, 'Ludo', was quite an adventure for him because he has never dealt with a story like this before.

"'Ludo' is unlike any film I've made before. It's been an adventure. It was fantastic working with such a talented ensemble, where each actor brought a unique vision and craft. (Composer) Pritam, one of my closest collaborators who I have worked with on so many projects, worked closely with me to bring this film to life and I am so grateful to him. I'm excited that the film is getting a global audience with Netflix and hope that they enjoy this Diwali entertainer with their families," said Basu.

The trailer of the film was launched on Monday virtually in the presence of the director and the cast. It stars Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, and Inayat Verma, who were part of the event.

The film is an anthology dark comedy and is scheduled to launch on November 12.

Tags:
ludoAnurag BasuAbhishek BachchanAditya Roy KapurRajkummar Rao
Next
Story

John Abraham to flag off Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow - Deets inside
  • 75,97,063Confirmed
  • 1,15,197Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Babri Masjid to be avenged - ISIS