'Maali' poster OUT: Shiva C. Shetty directorial to premiere in IIFM

The makers of the movie 'Maali', which is also set for its premiere at the prestigious Indian film festival of Melbourne, have released its first look poster.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The first look poster of the movie 'Maali', which is slated to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, has been released by the makers. Pragya Kapoor, who is an environmentalist and is producing the movie in association with Ek Saath Foundation, took to Instagram to release the poster for the movie and wrote:

At a time when the climate crisis and its effects on our mental health can no longer be ignored, we bring to you a beautiful film about a young girl’s journey that will make you rethink your priorities in life—sharing with you the poster of our movie - Maali, premiering at iffmelbourne on the 18th of August.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pragya Kapoor (@pragyakapoor_)

The film,  follows the story of Tulsi, a 16-year-old girl who lives in a place surrounded by nature and who travels to the city and witnesses the greed and loneliness of the people who dwell in the city. The movie also demonstrates the effects that urban and industrial life have had on the environment and on our mental health.

The film, which has been written and directed by Shiv. C. Shetty, will premiere on the 18th of August at IFFM. Speaking of IFFM, the festival, after two years of being organised online, will return to its physical form and will be held between August 12 and August 20.

