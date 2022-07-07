New Delhi: The movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' released globally on July 2 and is gaining good reviews as well as positive word of mouth. The movie is about the life and struggles of the country's eminent scientist, Dr. Nambi Narayanan who was a senior scientist in the ISRO and later was alleged of being involved in espionage.

Khul Ke, India's homegrown social media platform rolled out its first campaign 'Naya Daur - What's Next, India?' The platform aims to bring forth powerful voices from across the country to come together and share their thoughts on relevant issues and topics impacting the nation.



During the RoundTable hosted on 'The Agony & Ecstasy, Nambi Narayanan's Rocketry' - Nambi Narayanan, the real-life hero and the much talked about Indian Aerospace Scientist spoke candidly about his views on the film. When asked if the film was overdramatized for cinematic effect, he emphatically says, "I think it is under dramatized, it is not over dramatized. I mean if you are asking for the torture part of it, what is shown in the movie is less than what really happened. We didn't want to dramatize it at all, we didn't want to add any cinematic effects to that, it is the truth…"

Wrongly accused of being a spy, jailed, tortured, and publicly shamed, Nambi Narayanan realized the importance of his family during this tumultuous period. He goes on to say "I was never a good husband, never a good father. I dedicated myself to something else which I feel, and I regret today. I should have spent some time with my family. Family alone was standing by my side when I was alone."



On asked what gave him the strength to go on he said "I believe in God. I knew that this would come through in my favour."



Sharing his thoughts on R.Madhavan’s Rocketry, he said the film was 'a very accurate depiction.' While watching the film, he felt, "Madhavan has acted in the film as Nambi Narayan, but I feel he has lived as Nambi Narayan." He spoke about Madhavan imbibing his mannerisms and way of talking very accurately.



He further added that "Madhavan played a critical and clear role. He is a godsent man."



When asked about his message to future generations, Narayanan said, "If you believe in certain things and you think it is the right thing to do, you must continue to do that to the very end."



When asked if he can pardon India for the years of mental agony and trauma inflicted upon him, he said "Who am I to pardon India? The country is good, and the people are good and I have faith in India."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.

