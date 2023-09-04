trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657862
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KHALNAYAK

Madhuri Dixit Recalls Working In 'Khalnayak' With Sanjay Dutt As It Re-Releases In Theatres

‘Khalnayak’ is remembered as one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, and it has since gained cult status. The action crime drama, written, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai under Mukta Arts Limited, was released on August 6, 1993. 

Last Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 06:51 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Madhuri Dixit Recalls Working In 'Khalnayak' With Sanjay Dutt As It Re-Releases In Theatres Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-starrer iconic movie ‘Khalnayak’ is re-releasing in theatres on September 5 to celebrate 30 years of the film. 

Madhuri felt ecstatic about it and said, “Congratulations to Mukta Arts, Subhash ji and the whole team of ‘Khalnayak’ on completing thirty years. We had a great time filming the movie. It is still fresh in people’s minds. Thank you for all the love you have given to ‘Khalnayak’ and hope you enjoy watching it again in theatres.”


‘Khalnayak’ is remembered as one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, and it has since gained cult status. The action crime drama, written, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai under Mukta Arts Limited, was released on August 6, 1993. It stars Sanjay Dutt (as the villain), Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff.
Dutt plays the anti-hero Ballu, Shroff as police officer Ram, and Madhuri as undercover cop Ganga in the film.

Previously, Sanjay took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the team on the completion of thirty years of the film. He wrote, "I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak "

The movie is known for its music and ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, is still liked by the audience. It received positive response from the critics and movie buffs. At the 39th Filmfare Awards, 'Khalnayak' received 11 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director (Ghai), Best Actor (Dutt), Best Actress (Dixit), and Best Supporting Actor (Shroff), and won two awards - Best Female Playback Singer (Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun) and Best Choreography (Saroj Khan), both for the song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train