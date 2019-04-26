Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds' heads to China

Mumbai: Majid Majidi's "Beyond The Clouds" will release in China on May 24.

After taking Sridevi's "Mom" to China, Zee Studios International will now release "Beyond The Clouds" in the country, read a statement.

"The Chinese market is currently being dominated by Indian films and all the films that have travelled to this market in the recent past are a strong testimony of the same," said Vibha Chopra, Head - Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition).

"It is an important month for us in the region as we release two beautiful stories that are strong on narrative and high on emotion yet dramatically different from each other. We are confident that both will find a befitting audience in China," Chopra added.

"Beyond The Clouds" is about how a brother and sister find happiness in separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the triumph of life against a Mumbai backdrop. Zee Studios International took the film to 34 territories across the world along with its India release in April last year and is now gearing up to showcase the film at the 35th destination.

Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, the film introduced Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter, and Malavika Mohanan.

"We are excited to see how the audience reacts to 'Beyond The Clouds', a film that has been loved globally," Chopra said.