Makers Drop A Wholesome Poster Of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani'-Starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

New Delhi: The audience is eagerly looking forward to the release of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's upcoming 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and the wait is finally coming to an end with the film coming to big screen tomorrow. Touted to be a soulful musical romantic pure love story, the film has already cemented its place in the hearts of the audience.

As the film is all set for its release tomorrow, the makers are here with an intriguing family poster that guarantees the arrival of a family entertainer on the big screen.

Just a day before the release of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', the makers are here to treat the audience with an intriguing poster with a grand family wedding set up. As the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani can be seen well decked up in beautiful groom and bride attire, the poster brings along the entire family of our beloved Sattu and Katha together in one frame. Having seen such a grand family wedding setup in this poster, the excitement to watch the film on the big screen has raised to the next level.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.