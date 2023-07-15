trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635741
Makers Drop Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Prevue Theme, Fans Are In Love

Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:41 AM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' makers dropped the full theme prevue on audio platforms.

Sharing the link, SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani took to Instagram and wrote, "The theme that ignites the fire in #JAWAN! #JawanPrevueTheme out now - linktr.ee/JawanPrevueTheme #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." 

 

The music is given by Anirudh Ravichander. Fans are going gaga over it completely. "Bang on," a social media user commented. "Catchy...on loop," another one wrote. 

Raja Kumari has given her vocals to the rap. She recently took to social media to thank Anirudh and SRK for the opportunity. "Thank you @anirudhofficial and @iamsrk for calling me to write and perform the title track! Can’t wait for the world to hear it," Raja Kumari wrote.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from the movies. 

