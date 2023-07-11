Makers Unveil Heartwarming Track 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte' From Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal

New Delhi: Prime Video unveiled the music video for the heartwarming song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The track has been winning hearts across the world, and the music video gives a peek into this intense love story, that will premiere worldwide on July 21.

The music video gives a glimpse into the endearing romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), as they discover love in this soothing ballad. Composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is all set to top charts.





Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, Bawaal is directed by the much-acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari. The highly-awaited Hindi film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.