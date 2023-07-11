trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633787
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BAWAAL

Makers Unveil Heartwarming Track 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte' From Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal

The new romantic ballad by Arijit Singh, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal shows tender love. Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala’s film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Makers Unveil Heartwarming Track 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte' From Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal

New Delhi: Prime Video unveiled the music video for the heartwarming song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The track has been winning hearts across the world, and the music video gives a peek into this intense love story, that will premiere worldwide on July 21. 

The music video gives a glimpse into the endearing romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), as they discover love in this soothing ballad. Composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is all set to top charts.


cre Trending Stories

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, Bawaal is directed by the much-acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari. The highly-awaited Hindi film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded