manikarnika collections

Manikarnika Box office report: Kangana Ranaut starrer continues steady run

 The film received positive reviews from the critics 

New Delhi: The story of the fierce Queen Laxmibai of Jhansi, 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' has struck the right chord with the audience. The film has already crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide and is performing well at the local box office as well. The film received positive reviews from the critics and many have lauded Kangana for the mind-blowing actions sequences that she has performed.

'Manikarnika' has now collected over Rs 85 crores at the domestic box office. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections.

He wrote, “#Manikarnika is steady... Should witness an upward trend on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 85.80 cr. India biz.”

The film also marked popular television actress Ankita Lokhande's debut in Bollywood. Lokhande plays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film and her performance too has been lauded by fans. After the release of the film, overwhelmed with the love showered upon her, Ankita took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post. The actress expressed gratitude and thanked Kangana, Ekta Kapoor and Zee Studios for the opportunities that came her way. Lokhande also expressed special thanks for her fans and the media.

'Manikarnika' stars Atul Kulkarni as Tātyā Tope, Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan and Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao.

The film hit the silver screens on January 25 and marks Kangana's directorial debut.

