New Delhi: Devashish Makhija's gripping thriller, "Joram," emerged victorious at the prestigious 69th Filmfare Awards as the film secured the coveted Best Film (Critics') and Best Story trophies, with Makhija's narrative brilliance stealing the spotlight.

"Joram" unfolds as a clutter-breaking tale of a man on the run, depicting the relentless pursuit of survival in a gripping thriller narrative. The remarkable Manoj Bajpayee takes the lead role, delivering a stellar performance that has left audiences spellbound.

Expressing his gratitude, Manoj Bajpayee shared, "I am very grateful for the overwhelming love 'Joram' has received. It's truly heartening to see that the relentless pursuit depicted in the film has been appreciated. 'Joram' is a must-watch, and I'm happy to witness its well-deserved success."

Devashish Makhija adds, "Creating 'Joram' was a journey of passion and courage by a mini army of dedicated warriors. The Filmfare wins affirm the team's collective effort. Anupama Bose, the film’s producer, and all of us at Makhijafilm are thrilled to witness the film's continuing impact on audiences, juries and critics."

Responding to overwhelming public demand, "Joram" recently re-released in theatres. The cast and crew are basking in the glory of this tremendous achievement, and the unprecedented Filmfare wins only add to the film's lasting allure.

The entire team behind "Joram" extends their heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support and appreciation this film has received from audiences, critics and now jurors too. The film continues to captivate viewers with its edge-of-the-seat narrative, making it a cinematic gem that you cannot miss.