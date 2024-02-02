New Delhi: The highly acclaimed survival thriller, Joram, is now available to rent on Prime Video. Consumers can now enjoy the intense cinematic experience right from the comfort of their homes. Directed by Devashish Makhija and produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Makhijafilm, the film boasts a stellar cast including the talented Manoj Bajpayee, Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Smita Tambe.





After a successful re-release in theaters due to popular demand, Joram is now ready to captivate audiences on the digital platform. The film follows Manoj Bajpayee on a gripping quest for survival, presenting a raw and ruthless portrayal of life and tragedy. If you missed it on the big screen, this is your chance to immerse yourself in the action, suspense, and thrill that Joram has to offer.Soon after its release 'Joram' earned a coveted spot in the prestigious Oscar Library after receiving exceptional reviews at International Film Festivals. Joram, also emerged victorious at the prestigious 69th Filmfare Awards as the film secured the coveted Best Film (Critics') and Best Story trophies, with Makhija's narrative brilliance stealing the spotlight.Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios, expressed his enthusiasm about the film's digital release, stating, "We are thrilled to bring Joram to a wider audience on Prime Video Store. The love and appreciation the film received during its theatrical run were overwhelming, and we hope that the audiences continue to embrace this powerful story even on the OTT platform."Manoj Bajpayee, who delivers a compelling performance in the movie, shared his thoughts on Joram's journey to the digital realm. "The response we received during the theatrical release was heartening. Now, with the available to rent on Prime Video, I am excited for a broader audience to witness the gripping tale of survival. The love and support we've received so far have been incredible, and I hope it continues on the digital platform."As you settle in to watch Joram on Prime Video, prepare yourself for an emotional rollercoaster, with Manoj Bajpayee leading the way through a narrative filled with suspense and intensity. Don't miss out on this survival saga that has captured the hearts of many, and join the journey of resilience and determination.So, grab your popcorn, and let Joram take you on a thrilling ride from the comfort of your home, now available to rent on Prime Video.