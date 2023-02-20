'Masoom' to 'Sanaa'- Top 5 Works of the National-Award-Winning Director Sudhanshu Saria

New Delhi: It is going to be a busy year for the National award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria. The director is working on 4 projects simultaneously and is all set to bring stories that need to be told. Let's look at the reasons why he is the director to look out for this year!

1-Masoom:

The year started with the wrap of Saria’s upcoming young adult series tentatively titled ‘Masoom’. It is an Amazon Prime Video’s multipart all-girls show set in a boarding school. The show has been shot across Ooty and the details about the cast are under wraps.

2-Taps:

The director has immediately started the production of his next project ‘TAPS’ an LGBTQ+-themed relationship drama.

3-Sanaa:

Saria has just returned from Los Angeles, he was there for the North American Premiere of his film ‘Sanaa’ at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The film opened to a phenomenal response and Saria returned with a happy heart.

The film ‘Sanaa’ stars Radhika Madan, Sohum Shah, Pooja Bhatt and Shikha Talsania, the film wrapped its shoot last year and since then has been in news for the best reasons. It had its world premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and The film is an introspective drama about an ambitious and headstrong woman who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma.

4-Ulajh

Saria’s next directorial with Junglee Pictures ‘Ulajh’ is a spy thriller which will go on floors later this year.

5-Delhi Crime Season 3:

He is also co-producing and writing Delhi Crime Season 3 for Netflix.

With 5 projects, an amazing star cast and stories that will touch your years, Saria has all the best reasons to be on your director’s to watch out for list this year.