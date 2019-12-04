Mathematician Vashistha Narayan Singh to get a biopic

Patna: A biopic of Indian mathematician Vashistha Narayan Singh is in the works.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment has announced that this will be their next film, which will be directed by Neeraj Pathak, who has helmed movies such as "Bhaiaji Superhit", "Right Yaaa Wrong" and "Gumnaam: The Mystery".

Pathak attended a press conference here along with Vashistha Narayan Singh's family members - Harishchandra Singh, Mukesh Singh, Shiv Mangal, Rakesh Singh and Mithilesh Singh, where the announcement was made.

Vashistha Narayan Singh had been suffering from schizophrenia for 40 years. He is said to have challenged Einstein's theory of relativity. He passed away in November this year.