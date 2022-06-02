हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Adivi Sesh

Medal given to me for 'Major' by Black Cat Commandos is bigger than Oscar: Adivi Sesh

'Major' was recently screened for the National Security Guard in Mumbai where 312 commandos and their families watched the film. This screening was an extremely special one for Adivi who received an honorary medal from the Black Cat Commandos for his riveting performance in the film. 

NEW DELHI: Adivi Sesh has been winning hearts across the nation with his performance in the highly anticipated film 'Major' that traces the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The actor who has been touring key cities in the country for special screenings of the film had audiences in tears and unanimously received standing ovations for his sensitive and impactful performance in the film that pays tribute to one of the country's greatest heroes.

Says Adivi Sesh, "We showed the film to the National Security Guard in Mumbai where 312 commandos and their families watched the film. When the film ended there was complete silence, they asked me to come to their headquarters and when I got there, they gave me this medal on behalf of the Black Cat Commandos. This to me is bigger than any Oscar . So I believe we have a winner with Major."

