Meet Mendoza Bhai: Animal's Freddy aka Upendra Limaye Joins The Cast Of Madgaon Express

Get ready for non-stop giggles as Upendra Limaye steps into the shoes of Mendoza Bhai, promising to bring the house down with his hilarious antics! 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Upendra Limaye, the beloved Freddy from Animal is now Mendoza Bhai, the gangster and the newest addition to the cast of Madgaon Express, produced by the powerhouse duo, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment and directed by Kunal Kemmu. Get ready for non-stop giggles as Upendra Limaye steps into the shoes of Mendoza Bhai, promising to bring the house down with his hilarious antics!

To kick things off with a bang, the makers of Madgaon Express have dropped a very witty video and a vibrant poster, giving fans a taste of the madness and adventure awaiting them. The film marks Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut and it is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, this film is shaping up to be a laugh riot like no other. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upendra Limaye's return to the big screen after his unforgettable turn as Freddy has fans buzzing with excitement. With the trailer set to hit screens on March 5th and the movie releasing on March 22, 2024, get ready for a journey filled with friendship, chaos and a lot of crazy adventures!

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, and is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024. 

