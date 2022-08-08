NewsEntertainmentMovies
MEGHNA GULZAR

Meghna Gulzar begins filming for Vicky Kaushal-Sanya Malhotra's 'Sam Bahadur'

The biographical drama features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 04:04 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Meghna Gulzar begins filming for Vicky Kaushal-Sanya Malhotra's 'Sam Bahadur'

MUMBAI: Meghna Gulzar has started shooting for her much-anticipated film 'Sam Bahadur', the filmmaker announced on Monday. The film is based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes. He was the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

The biographical drama features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Meghna took to Instagram to share with her followers as she started filming on 'Sam Bahadur' and thanked the Indian army for their unending support.

"Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey...#SamBahadur now filming. We are thankful for your continued support @indianarmy.Adgpi @indianairforce @indiannavy @jehanmanekshaw @bottlesidlemind and the Manekshaw family @vickykaushal09 @fatimasanashaikh @sanyamalhotra_,? she wrote, alongside a short behind-the-scene video.

Gulzar's post was also shared by Kaushal, Malhotra and Shaikh on their Instagram account.

Noted writer Bhavani Iyer has penned the script of ?Sam Bahadur? along with Meghna's father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava of 'Badhaai Ho!' fame. Gulzar also serves as a lyricist on the movie with music by the popular trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

"Sam Bahadur" is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

Live Tv

Meghna GulzarSam BahadurSam Bahadur filmMeghna Gulzar filmVicky KaushalSanya Malhotra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan