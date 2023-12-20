trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701178
KATRINA KAIF

Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupati-Starrer Is The Crime Romance We Have Been Waiting For!

Going by the trailer of the film, Raghavan has put his signature spin to the traditional structure of romance, as suspense, seduction and surprise await the audience. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 07:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupati-Starrer Is The Crime Romance We Have Been Waiting For! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The trailer of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati's most awaited release Merry Christmas is out now. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani of Tips Films, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, the film is set to release on January 12, 2024. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Going by the trailer of the film, Raghavan has put his signature spin on the traditional structure of romance, as suspense, seduction and surprise await the audience. A simple chance meeting becomes a full-blown obsession between two strangers which goes on to have increasingly dangerous consequences. The treatment of the bilingual film is very much in the neo-noir zone, something that has not been attempted on the big screen before.

This dark romantic crime thriller will surely leave you with butterflies in the stomach. 

