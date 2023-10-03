New Delhi: Several big Bollywood films are lined up for release, come this December. From Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' to Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Ceasefire Part 1, Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki', cine buffs must be super-excited to catch their favourite stars on the big screen.



Actress Katrina Kaif, who will be seen next in Yash Raj Films' 'Tiger 3', also has 'Merry Christmas' in her kitty. The film is a murder mystery and directed by Sriram Raghavan. Katrina will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in the film. In the latest update, 'Merry Christmas' will arrive in theatres on December 8, 2023 and will face a clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's film 'Yodha'.



Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update on Merry Christmas. He wrote, “Katrina Kaif - Vijay Sethupathi: ‘Merry Christmas’ to arrive one week early... 8 Dec 2023 is the new release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time. #MerryChristmas - directed by #SriramRaghavan - is shot in two languages [#Hindi and #Tamil] with different supporting actors. Produced by #RameshTaurani, #JayaTaurani, #SanjayRoutray and #KewalGarg. #TipsFilms #MatchboxPictures.”

Karan Johar, who is the producer of 'Yodha', also announced the new release date of the Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani starrer, stating the film will be released in theatres on December 8, 2023. "We are all set to land in cinemas on 8th December, 2023," he wrote with a simple poster for the film, showing just the title and release date. 'Yodha' also stars Rashi Khanna in a key role and is directed by Shashank Khaitan./

'Yodha', an action-thriller was scheduled to be released on July 7, 2023 but got delayed. Then it got postponed to September 15, 2023. Now it is scheduled to be released on December 8, 2023.



'Merry Christmas' was announced in December 2021, along with the title of the film. Principal photography commenced the same month in Mumbai and wrapped in January 2023. Initially thought to be made only in Hindi, Raghavan revealed in August of 2023 that they were also making the film in Tamil. The film was initially scheduled for release on December 23, 2022, however, to avoid a box office clash with Rohit's 'Cirkus', the makers decided to postpone it.





