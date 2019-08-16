'Mission Mangal' off to a flying start at box office, emerges Akshay Kumar's biggest opener

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's latest outing 'Mission Mangal' took the box office by storm on day one. Fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the film which came to an end on the occasion of Independence Day—August 15 this year.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start... #IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost... Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good... Emerges Akshay Kumar's biggest opener... Thu ₹ 29.16 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “Akshay Kumar and #IndependenceDay releases... Day 1 biz...2016: #Rustom ₹ 14.11 cr [Fri; working day] 2017: #ToiletEkPremKatha ₹ 13.10 cr [Fri; working day] 2018: #Gold ₹ 25.25 cr [Wed; holiday] 2019: #MissionMangal ₹ 29.16 cr [Thu; holiday] India biz.”

'Mission Mangal' stars an array of talented actors including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

The film is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it.

It is helmed by Jagan Shakti and produced by R Balki.