Mission Raniganj – The Great Bharat Rescue Teaser Strikes The Right Chord With Audience

New Delhi: Bringing unsung heroes' stories to the silver-screen, Akshay Kumar has done many career-defining roles, and now is back with his lucky charm production Pooja Entertainment’s new venture, Mission Raniganj, the teaser for the survivor drama is out and everyone is gaga over it.



Known for backing content-driven cinema, Pooja Entertainment’s latest Mission Raniganj - The Great Bharat Rescue teaser has clocked a massive 40 million hits within a day of its release, the hashtag #MissionRaniganj is trending on every social media platform and audiences cannot wait for the movie to release.





Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj revolves around a coal mine rescue operation, which is inspired by a real-life hero late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who played a vital role in saving miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.



This disaster and rescue mission is documented as one of the world's most successful operations against all odds. The teaser is packed with thrill, chills and emotions, and tells a riveting and gritty story of one man’s bravery and the determination to overcome tough obstacles.



Helmed by National award winner filmmaker Tinu Suresh Desai, the film also features Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kumund Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, and Varun Badola among many others.



Pooja Entertainment’s movies often remind us that real-life stories can be just as incredible as fiction and the teaser of the film promises to be one.



Mission Raniganj is produced by the powerhouse team of Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, this cinematic marvel is set to hit theatres on October 6th, 2023.