New Delhi: Following the roaring success of the energetic bhangra anthem 'Jalsa 2.0', and soul-stirring track 'Jeeyenge', Pooja Entertainment and Jjust Music are now ready to captivate audiences with the romantic melody 'Keemti' from their highly-anticipated rescue thriller 'Mission Raniganj'. The song featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, celebrates the spirit of old-school love on the big screens.

'Keemti' beautifully captures the essence of love and the special bond shared between the characters played by them, Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill and Nirdosh Kaur, respectively. The musical gem brought to life with Vishal Mishra's soul-stirring vocals and music, accompanied by the heartfelt lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore and choreographed by Shabina Khan. The anticipation for this romantic gem has been soaring ever since Akshay teased its release, and now fans can finally enjoy the soulful romantic track of the year.

'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' also marks the debut of Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music in the OST (Original Soundtrack) world, and this beautiful soundtrack of Jjust Music is sure to take the audiences on a journey of soulful music.







As the film's release date draws near, the anticipation amongst fans and moviegoers is reaching its peak. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, and featuring a captivating soundtrack by Jjust Music, 'Mission Raniganj' is set to recount the gripping and inspiring real-life story of the heroic rescue mission in Raniganj's coal mines in November 1989.

'Mission Raniganj' hits theaters on October 6, 2023. Audiences can expect an unforgettable cinematic experience that pays tribute to the unsung hero who raced against time.