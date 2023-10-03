trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670298
Lahore 1947: Aamir Khan To Produce Sunny Deol's Next Based On India-Pakistan Partition

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to bankroll Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi's next 'Lahore 1947'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
New Delhi: After the mammoth success of 'Gadar 2', actor Sunny Deol has bagged his next project. As per latest updates, the actor will be seen next in 'Lahore 1947', which is based on India-Pakistan partitionin 1947. On Tuesday (Oct 3), Aamir took to Instagram and announced the film. It is to be noted that his production house Aamir Khan Productions will back the project. 

"I and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny and one of favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching," the announcement note read penned by Aamir Khan.

The film will be based on the play 'Jisne Lahore nahi dekhya, wo Jamye nahi', and is believed to be a hard-hitting take on partition events. While not much is known about the project, it is reported that the plot will revolve around a Muslim family, who moves to India after the partition. 

It is to be noted that Aamir is collaborating with Rajkumar Santoshi after a gap of three decades. The two had previously worked together in 1994 released 'Andaz Apna Apna', a cult film in Hindi cinema. On the other hand, Sunny Deol and Santoshi worked together and delivered several blockbusters including 'Ghayal', 'Damini' and 'Ghatak'. 

 

It is also worth mentioning that Aamir and Sunny have had some iconic Box Office Clash at the ticket windows. In 1990, Aamir's 'Dil' and Sunny's 'Ghayal' had released on the same day. In 1996, Aamir's 'Raja Hindustani' and Sunny's 'Ghatak' had arrive in cinemas around the same time. The most epic Box Office clash happened in 2001 when 'Lagaan' and 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' released on the same day. 

 

It is for the first time when Aamir and Sunny Deol have teamed up together for a project, and the development is going to leave their gans elated. 

