Mohit Chadda's action-thriller 'Flight' a Hindi remake of Chinese film The Captain?

NEW DELHI: Actor Mohit Chadda, who was last seen in 2010 released Bollywood film 'Dulha Mil Gaya', is set to hit the silver screen after a hiatus of 11 years. He will next be seen in the action thriller film 'Flight'. Recently, UFO Moviez had announced on social media that the film directed by Suraj Joshi will be released on March 19, 2021.

The makers also released a teaser of the film on social media to give audiences a peek into the film's story. The short trailer garnered mixed reactions. While some people praised the teaser, others expressed doubts about the authenticity of the movie.

A Twitter user tweeted, "Is Mohit Chadda's upcoming film Flight a remake of Chinese film 'The Captain'?" Surprisingly, Chaddha took it upon himself to reply to the curious user and said, "We have made an original film, my friend. It is not a copy of any other film."

For the unversed, 'Flight' revolves around the fascinating story of a man Ranveer Malhotra, played by Mohit Chadda, who fights for his survival on a dangerous plane ride. The film is directed by debutant director Suraj Joshi and features Mohit Chadda, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to be released on March 19, 2021.