Mother’s Day Special: From ‘Mom’ To ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To’ Five Rousing Stories Of Motherhood On OTT

Mother's Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the strength, love, and resilience of moms all over. Whether you're spending the day with your mom or honoring the maternal figures in your life, there's no superior way to express your gratitude than by revisiting heartwarming stories that beautifully capture the essence of motherhood.

Here are five films, shows, and audio series that delve into the theme of motherhood

Mimi (Netflix)

Laxman Utekar helmed the movie 'Mimi' featuring Kriti Sanon. The story revolves around a woman who dreams of becoming a Bollywood star and decides to become a surrogate mother for a couple from the USA. However, when the couple learns that the baby has Down syndrome, they advise Mimi to terminate the pregnancy and leave for America.Despite this, Mimi chooses to raise the child herself, proving that being a parent isn't solely about biological ties. She selflessly puts her aspirations on hold to care for her child.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To (Pocket FM)

A fictional drama captured the life of Anika, who returned to her hometown Manali, along with her daughter, to find her twin Kids. It was an engaging narrative that showcased the arduous struggles and journey of the protagonist.

Mentalhood (ZEE5)

Highlighting the challenges faced by contemporary mothers, this series follows the lives of six extraordinary mothers navigating the complexities of child-rearing amidst societal pressures and competitive motherhood. Juggling various roles as caregivers, they strive to overcome these challenges with humor, relatability, and heartfelt emotions.

Mom (Netflix)

The film tells the story of a mother's fight for justice for her daughter after she was sexually assaulted. The late veteran actor Sridevi's stunning performance as the vigilante mother was awe-inspiring. Co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Aly, and Adnan Siddiqui, the film addressed a sensitive issue prevalent in our society and highlighted the importance of standing up for what is right. It was a poignant and emotional reminder that a mother's love knows no bounds and the lengths she will go to protect her child.

When The Camellia Blooms (Netflix)

The Korean drama "When The Camellia Blooms" starring Gong Hyo-jin, Kang Ha-neul, and Kim Ji-seok portrays the unwavering love and strength of single mother Oh Dong-baek (Gong Hyo-jin) as she navigates life in a small town with her son Pil-gu. Praised for its realistic storytelling and unique blend of romance and thriller, the show captivated audiences with its heartfelt portrayal of resilience and love