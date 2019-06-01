Mouni Roy not in 'Bole Chudiya' anymore

Mumbai: Mouni Roy is no more a part of the film 'Bole Chudiya'. The producer has said the reason is her "unprofessional behaviour", but the actress's spokesperson said the contract wasn't yet signed due to "discrepancies".

A poster for the film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, was launched a few days ago.

But producer Rajesh Bhatia on Friday issued a statement saying: "From the time we have signed her, she and her agency have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible, even after signing the MoU and paying her."

"Even for the final narration held two days back, she walked in at 5.30 p.m. for a 3 p.m. narration, embarrassing the producers, director and actor."

'Bole Chudiya' marks the directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies.

A spokesperson for Mouni confirmed she is "no longer a part of the film".

"Mouni has done many films before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism. Mr. Rajesh Bhatia... is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise. Even the contract isn't signed because of the discrepancies in it."

Mouni, as per her spokesperson, "doesn't believe in mudslinging" and "she wishes them the very best".

The film was to go on floors next month.