MP Assembly speaker reacts to Pathaan controversy, says 'Shah Rukh Khan should watch the film with Suhana, I challenge you...'

New Delhi: After MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, it is now the state legislative assembly's speaker Girish Gautam who has objected over SRK-Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Pathaan.' The film’s first song Besharam Rang has sparked a controversy over the colour of their costume.

According to Live Hindustan, Girish Gautam said, "Shah Rukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter. I challenge you to make a similar film on the Prophet and run it." Suhana Khan, the 22-year-old daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is soon to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies.'

All this is happening after MP Home Minister Mishra said if certain scenes in Besharam Rang song were not 'corrected', the state government would consider what to do about the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh.

He said the 'green' and 'saffron' colours of SRK and Deepika's costumes needed to be 'rectified' along with the lyrics of the song and also the title of the film.

"I would request to correct the scenes and her (Deepika’s) costumes (in the song), otherwise whether this film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered," said Narottam Mishra.

Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. Makers of 'Pathaan' unveiled the first song 'Besharam Rang' on Monday which got massive responses from the audience. While several liked the peppy track, there were also who found 'Besharam Rang' objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee`s upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.