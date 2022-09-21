MP Minister Vishvas Sarang writes to Anurag Thakur, seeks ban on Ajay Devgan and Siddharth Malhotra starrer 'Thank God'

Madhya Pradesh: The education minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vishvas Sarang, on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur regarding banning Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra`s upcoming film `Thank God`.

BJP leader, Vishvas Sarang, in his letter, claimed that the upcoming comedy film `Thank God` has showcased an inappropriate depiction of Hindu gods. Meanwhile, an official statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is still awaited.

Talking about the film, helmed by Indra Kumar `Thank God` is an upcoming family entertainer film which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.The film showcases the story of a common man (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who is almost dead after an accident and enters a world between life and death, where he meets Chirtagupt (played by Ajay Devgn) who plays a game of quiz with Sidharth Malhotra, which he calls the `Game of Life`.

Recently the makers of the film unveiled the trailer and first song `Manike` which received positive responses from the audience.While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul`s third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after `De De Pyaar De` and `Runway 34`. The film will be out in cinema halls on October 25 this year.