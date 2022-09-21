NewsEntertainmentMovies
AJAY DEVGAN

MP Minister Vishvas Sarang writes to Anurag Thakur, seeks ban on Ajay Devgan and Siddharth Malhotra starrer 'Thank God'

Recently the makers of the film unveiled the trailer and first song `Manike` which received positive responses from the audience.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 07:51 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Education minister of Madhya Pradesh wrote a letter to Anurag Thakur
  • The letter was regarding the ban of upcoming film 'Thank God'
  • The film stars Ajay Devgan and Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role

Trending Photos

MP Minister Vishvas Sarang writes to Anurag Thakur, seeks ban on Ajay Devgan and Siddharth Malhotra starrer 'Thank God'

Madhya Pradesh: The education minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vishvas Sarang, on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur regarding banning Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra`s upcoming film `Thank God`.

BJP leader, Vishvas Sarang, in his letter, claimed that the upcoming comedy film `Thank God` has showcased an inappropriate depiction of Hindu gods. Meanwhile, an official statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is still awaited.

Talking about the film, helmed by Indra Kumar `Thank God` is an upcoming family entertainer film which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.The film showcases the story of a common man (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who is almost dead after an accident and enters a world between life and death, where he meets Chirtagupt (played by Ajay Devgn) who plays a game of quiz with Sidharth Malhotra, which he calls the `Game of Life`. 

Recently the makers of the film unveiled the trailer and first song `Manike` which received positive responses from the audience.While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul`s third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after `De De Pyaar De` and `Runway 34`. The film will be out in cinema halls on October 25 this year.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen