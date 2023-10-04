Mrigdeep Singh Lamba Shares Priceless Picture of Fukrey Gang With Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment's 'Fukrey 3' has taken the Box Office by storm, riding high on its remarkable success. Today, the film's director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba treated fans to a delightful behind-the-scenes moment as he shared a picture featuring the beloved 'Fukreys' and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the first film of the famous franchise.

In a quirky caption that adds to the excitement surrounding the film, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's social media post has left fans buzzing with curiosity. He wrote, "Jawaan fukrey (yeh picture pehli fukrey ki hai. Jawaan tab bhi Jawaan thay ab bhi Jawaan hain. fukrey tab bhi fukrey thay ab bhi fukrey hain) Major throwback."

As 'Fukrey 3" continues to win hearts and dominate the Box Office, the audience can not stop praising the film.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.