topStoriesenglish2593557
NewsEntertainmentMovies
MRUNAL THAKUR

Mrunal Thakur Talks About Playing A Tough Cop In 'Gumraah,' Call It 'Tough'

Sharing what went behind her role, Mrunal said, "Playing a tough cop was a new experience for me. I had to put in a lot of effort to get into the skin of the character, but it was worth it..."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Sharing what went behind her role, Mrunal said, "Playing a tough cop was a new experience for me. I had to put in a lot of effort to get into the skin of the character, but it was worth it..."
  • In the upcoming months, Mrunal she will also be seen in the upcoming period action drama film `Pippa` alongside Ishaan Khatter and in `Pooja Meri Jaan` along with actor Huma Qureshi.

Trending Photos

Mrunal Thakur Talks About Playing A Tough Cop In 'Gumraah,' Call It 'Tough'

New Delhi: While Mrunal Thakur-starrer `Gumraah` witnessed a low start at the box office, the actress is being lauded for her performance in a cop avatar.

Sharing what went behind her role, Mrunal said, "Playing a tough cop was a new experience for me. I had to put in a lot of effort to get into the skin of the character, but it was worth it. I am glad that the audience has appreciated my performance. Playing a tough cop in Gumraah was a challenging yet thrilling experience. I have always loved taking chances and doing unconventional roles, and I am glad that my choices have paid off. When I hear compliments about the film`s engaging second half, and how my role contributed to it, it makes me feel great as a performer. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring impactful characters to life on screen."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepak Kalra (@deepakkalra)

Gumraah`, helmed by debutant Vardan Ketkar, is an official remake of the Telugu film `Thadam` (2019). The film showcased Aditya in a double role along with Mrunal Thakur as a cop. The film is a murder mystery.

In the upcoming months, Mrunal she will also be seen in the upcoming period action drama film `Pippa` alongside Ishaan Khatter and in `Pooja Meri Jaan` along with actor Huma Qureshi.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?