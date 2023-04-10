Mrunal Thakur Talks About Playing A Tough Cop In 'Gumraah,' Call It 'Tough'

New Delhi: While Mrunal Thakur-starrer `Gumraah` witnessed a low start at the box office, the actress is being lauded for her performance in a cop avatar.

Sharing what went behind her role, Mrunal said, "Playing a tough cop was a new experience for me. I had to put in a lot of effort to get into the skin of the character, but it was worth it. I am glad that the audience has appreciated my performance. Playing a tough cop in Gumraah was a challenging yet thrilling experience. I have always loved taking chances and doing unconventional roles, and I am glad that my choices have paid off. When I hear compliments about the film`s engaging second half, and how my role contributed to it, it makes me feel great as a performer. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring impactful characters to life on screen."

Gumraah`, helmed by debutant Vardan Ketkar, is an official remake of the Telugu film `Thadam` (2019). The film showcased Aditya in a double role along with Mrunal Thakur as a cop. The film is a murder mystery.

In the upcoming months, Mrunal she will also be seen in the upcoming period action drama film `Pippa` alongside Ishaan Khatter and in `Pooja Meri Jaan` along with actor Huma Qureshi.