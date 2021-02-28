हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Abraham

Mumbai Saga's party anthem 'Shor Machega' out: Yo Yo Honey Singh's track featuring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi is foot-tapping number

The teaser of the song features John Abraham, seen as a gangster and Emraan Hashmi, dressed up as cop. The peppy song features pop-singer Honey Singh, who croons the hook of the song 'Machega Machega' as dancers groove to the beats of the catchy song.   

Mumbai Saga&#039;s party anthem &#039;Shor Machega&#039; out: Yo Yo Honey Singh&#039;s track featuring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi is foot-tapping number
File photo

MUMBAI: Bollywood star John Abraham on Saturday released a teaser of party number 'Shor Machega' song from Emraan Hashmi co-starrer film 'Mumbai Saga'. The song will be released on Sunday. The 'New York' actor took to Instagram to share the peppy song featuring pop-singer Honey Singh.

The teaser of the song begins with Abraham, who can be seen as sporting the goon look with black aviators. The next frame cuts to a rowdy Emraan dressed as a cop. Shortly afterward, different glitzy, glamorous shots run on the screen showcasing Honey Singh as he croons the hook of the song 'Machega Machega' as dancers groove to the beats of the catchy song. 

The teaser concludes with the sound of a gunshot.

Taking to the caption, the 'Rocky Handsome' star wrote, "Weekend toh abhi shuru hi hua hai, Sunday ko Machega full on beats, masti aur Shor, in true @yoyohoneysingh style!#ShorMachega OUT TOMORROW. #MumbaiSaga in cinemas on 19th March." 

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, 'Mumbai Saga' also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Gulshan Grover among others. The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.

Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, 'Mumbai Saga' has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. The highly-anticipated gangster drama is now set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
John AbrahamShor MachegaMumbai SagaShor Machega filmJohn Abraham film
Next
Story

Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi, the don Alia Bhatt plays in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming biopic?

Must Watch

PT10M7S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day