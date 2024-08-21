‘Munjya’ Marks Global TV Debut With Abhay Verma’s Spine-Chilling Chase Through Mumbai

New Delhi: After a triumphant theatrical run, the horror-comedy sensation ‘Munjya’, featuring Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh, is set to make its much-anticipated debut on television. The film, which has already grossed over ₹130 crores worldwide, will air its Worldwide TV First Premiere on Star Gold on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 8 PM.

‘Munjya’ has captivated audiences with its unique blend of horror, comedy, and folklore, establishing itself as one of the year's biggest hits. The film’s success has been bolstered by a compelling narrative that intertwines spooky folklore with humour, making it a standout in 2024's cinematic landscape.

In the lead-up to the TV premiere, lead actor Abhay Verma embarked on a special promotional campaign titled the ‘Hunt for Munjya’. Verma took to the streets of Mumbai, exploring the city’s haunted locales that inspired the film’s eerie atmosphere. His journey through Mumbai's supernatural hotspots added an authentic touch to the film’s chilling yet humorous narrative.

Reflecting on the experience, Verma expressed his excitement for the TV debut, stating, "Munjya holds a special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled for audiences to experience it on TV. The film was like uncovering hidden treasures with captivating stories, and exploring real-life folklore added a fascinating layer to our cinematic journey."

Set against a backdrop of haunted peepal trees and forbidden romance, ‘Munjya’ follows Bittu, portrayed by Verma, who finds himself entangled in a mysterious tale that bridges the past and present. Sharvari Wagh stars as Bela, providing both charm and wit as the duo navigates this thrilling narrative of chills and laughter.

Worldwide TV First Premiere of ‘Munjya’ will be on Star Gold this Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 8:00 PM.