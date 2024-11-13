The highly-anticipated film 'Naam,' starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Anees Bazmee, is set for a big-screen release on November 22, 2024. Produced by Roöngta Entertainment and Snigdhaa Movies Pvt. Ltd., the film has already generated significant buzz with its action-packed trailer, and fans are now treated to the first song from the movie, the infectious "Dum Dum Maaro."

Composed by the renowned duo Sajid-Wajid, known for delivering hits in films like 'Dabangg,' 'Veer,' and 'Rowdy Rathore,' "Dum Dum Maaro" showcases Ajay Devgn’s effortless style as he dances alongside the sensational Sameera Reddy. The song promises to be a chart-topping anthem and is expected to become one of the most memorable hits of the year.

Watch the official song ‘Dum Dum Maaro’ here:

Following the positive response to the trailer, 'Naam' is set to captivate audiences with its edge-of-the-seat thrills and musical appeal, resonating with both the youth and mass audiences. The film brings Ajay Devgn back in a vintage, intense avatar that fans have been eager to see, and the makers—Roöngta Entertainment, Snigdhaa Movies Pvt. Ltd., and Anees Bazmee—have carefully crafted his character to capture the gritty essence fans love.

Produced by Anil Roöngta, 'Naam' combines an exceptional team with a soundtrack helmed by Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid-Wajid, promising a musically rich and thrilling cinematic experience. With its nationwide release just around the corner, 'Naam' is poised to be one of the standout films of 2024.