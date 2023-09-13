New Delhi: Adding to the buzz around Shilpa Shetty starrer 'Sukhee', the makers drop an upbeat, full of life, party number 'Nasha' by India's popstar Badshah. The song from Sonal Joshi’s directorial is a groovy track that explores the fun side of Shilpa’s character, Sukhee and her friends at their school reunion.

Nasha is sung in the energetic voice of Badshah, Afsana Khan, and Chakshu Kotwal. The catchy lyrics are done by Raja Dilwala, and the music is by Badshah and Hiten. In this slice-of-life story, we will see Shilpa in a fun avatar, and how becoming a wife and a mother changes her life to a 360 degree. But she connects back to her old self during a reunion with friends and lives a little once again, inspiring a lot of women out there. And with the new song, fans are surely going to looking forward to an entertaining tale.

Watch the song here:

‘Sukhee’ stars Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Amit Sadh.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, an Abundantia Entertainment Production, Sukhee. The movie which will hit theatres on 22nd September 2023 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma and marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.