Sudhir Mishra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui excited to work with Sudhir Mishra

The film is about a wily slum dweller who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius, only to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui excited to work with Sudhir Mishra

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is set to star in Netflixs adaptation of Manu Josephs book "Serious Men", says he is excited to work with a creative mind like filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.

"I am very excited to be a part of `Serious Men` and work with a creative mind like Sudhir Mishra. This is my second stint with Netflix after `Sacred Games`," Nawazuddin said in a statement. 

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of second season of crime thriller series "Sacred Games".

"I hope that people give Ayyan Mani (from `Serious Men`) the same love that they extended to Ganesh Gaitonde (from `Sacred Games`). For now, I am eagerly awaiting the release of `Sacred Games 2` and can`t wait to see the audience`s reaction," he added.

Directed by Mishra, "Serious Men" is produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment. The film is about a wily slum dweller who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius, only to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son.

