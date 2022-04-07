New Delhi: As Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer ‘Heropanti 2’ is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 29, film’s villain actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about his unconventional character ‘Laila’ from the movie. The versatile actor reveals that he received the narration of the film from director Ahmed Khan and writer Rajat Arora while he was in London. He further added that it was their zeal while narrating the character that made him want to do it.

Nawazuddin shares, “I was in London shooting for some other film when this role was offered to me by Ahmed and Rajat. They narrated the character to me while we were travelling to a certain location in the countryside and then later we took the narration to the hotel. Both Ahmed and Rajat had a lot of zeal and enthusiasm while narrating ‘Laila’ to me, which was impressive! The fact that they were living the character made me want to play ‘Laila’ even more.”

Nawazuddin added that though ‘Heropanti 2’ is a commercial entertainer, the character of ‘Laila’ is nuanced and very well-written.

“However, Heropanti 2 is a commercial film but today, the authenticity, the background, the reasons, and the logic of the character matter more than anything. I did realize that even the content-driven movies don't have as much information as Ahmed and Rajat had for this character,” he shares.

Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.