Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui set to play a romantic hero in 'Bole Chudiyan'

The talented actor is set to play a passionate lover on-screen.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui set to play a romantic hero in &#039;Bole Chudiyan&#039;

New Delhi: One of the finest finds of Indian cinema, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played a gamut of characters so far. And all have been different from the previous ones. Now, the talented actor is set to play a passionate lover on-screen.

Nawaz's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui is helming the project titled 'Bole Chudiyan' in which the former will play the role of romantic hero for the first time ever. He took to Twitter and made the announcement.

He wrote: “The years of hard work and dedication towards my script is finally been approved by you @Nawazuddin_S. I assure the audience to show them your romantic side in BOLE CHUDIYAN.”

Shamas has previously directed many ad films. His short movie titled 'Miyan Kal Aana' was screened at various film festivals and received 10 awards. The film will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and reportedly be shot in flat 45 days this year.

The female lead has not yet been decided.

Nawaz was last seen in 'Thackeray' biopic which earned him rave reviews and did reasonably well at the Box Office.

Are you excited to watch Nawazuddin in a romantic hero role?

 

 

 

 

